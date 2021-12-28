Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LSEA opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

