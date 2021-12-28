Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $479.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.15 and its 200-day moving average is $448.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $479.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

