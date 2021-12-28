Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 8,485 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

