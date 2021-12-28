Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 42,157 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,157 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 601,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after buying an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,214,000 after buying an additional 616,002 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCM opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 over the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

