LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.97. 6,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average is $161.50. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 424,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

