Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.30.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $149.48.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

