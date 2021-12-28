Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 11,739 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 226.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31.

