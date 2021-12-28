Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 50,047 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 148.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 877,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.