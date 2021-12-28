Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 6,008 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 505,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.