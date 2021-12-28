Linscomb & Williams Inc. Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 110.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,682,000 after purchasing an additional 218,094 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $343.42 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $343.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.66. The company has a market capitalization of $176.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

