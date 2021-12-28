Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0330 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $90,895.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,194.73 or 1.00664796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00032920 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $583.53 or 0.01218819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

