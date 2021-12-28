Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $410.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $294.70 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $272.76 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 38.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

