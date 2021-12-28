Lizhi (LIZI) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) is one of 104 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lizhi to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lizhi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lizhi Competitors 961 3973 8317 272 2.58

Lizhi presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 412.05%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi -7.16% -72.00% -27.19% Lizhi Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.39%

Volatility & Risk

Lizhi has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi’s peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lizhi and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $230.33 million -$12.60 million -3.69 Lizhi Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion -0.15

Lizhi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. Lizhi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lizhi peers beat Lizhi on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. The company has collaboration agreements with Xpeng Motors, GAC AION New Energy Automobile, and GAC Motor, as well as with BYD DiLink and Huawei Mobile Services. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

