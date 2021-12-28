Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBLCF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Loblaw Companies stock remained flat at $$80.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $81.44.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

