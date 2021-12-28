Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 100,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,786,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $352.60. 6,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

