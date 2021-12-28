Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 428.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 26,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

NYSE LMT traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $354.84. 15,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,069. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.85 and its 200-day moving average is $356.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

