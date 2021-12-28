Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

L stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

