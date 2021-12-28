Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $254.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.46 and a 200 day moving average of $214.89. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

