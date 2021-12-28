LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,405,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,797 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $166,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $1,554,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.7% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

