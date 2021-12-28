LSV Asset Management Has $157.48 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,085 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.60% of Acuity Brands worth $157,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI opened at $214.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.54 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

