LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,705,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650,326 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.57% of MGIC Investment worth $130,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

