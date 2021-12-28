LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,848,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 243,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $155,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RDN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

