LSV Asset Management Sells 10,842 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.43% of DXC Technology worth $120,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

