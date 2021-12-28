LSV Asset Management Sells 11,382 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,834,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.14% of Harley-Davidson worth $176,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 13.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

