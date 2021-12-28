LSV Asset Management Sells 267,008 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,221,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,008 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $145,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

