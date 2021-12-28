LSV Asset Management Sells 285,260 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,449,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285,260 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $146,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after acquiring an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after acquiring an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.98 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

