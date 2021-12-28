LSV Asset Management Sells 58,723 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,529,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58,723 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cabot were worth $126,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.