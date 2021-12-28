Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 94.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,766.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,745.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,755.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

