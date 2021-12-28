Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $218,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $663.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $661.27 and a 200-day moving average of $620.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

