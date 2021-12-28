ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $187,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAN opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

