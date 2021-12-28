ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 29.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after acquiring an additional 390,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $73.58. 487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,298. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

