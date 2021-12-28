Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $39.40

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.40, but opened at $37.73. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 48,930 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,964.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 119,136 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

