Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -275.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

