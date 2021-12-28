Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKFG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,963. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

