Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Benjamin T. Breland Sells 514 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.40 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.22.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
