Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Benjamin T. Breland Sells 514 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.40 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.22.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Marriott International by 11.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.