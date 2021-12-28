Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

MRVL stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

