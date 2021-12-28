Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.34, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

