Massachusetts Business Development Corp (MBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Massachusetts Business Development Corp (OTC:MBDC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

MBDC stock remained flat at $$18.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. Massachusetts Business Development has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

