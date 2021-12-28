Mather Group LLC. Acquires 415,957 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 166.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 415,957 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

