Mather Group LLC. Buys 19,016 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

