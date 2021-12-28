Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,206 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

