Mather Group LLC. Takes $11.34 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 376,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,000. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.24% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,801,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 65,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 79,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

