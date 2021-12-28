Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives $255.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKGAY shares. Barclays raised Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($289.77) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.