Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 80.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MTR opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

