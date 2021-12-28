Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 80.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE MTR opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97.
About Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.