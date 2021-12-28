Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lowered by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.59 on Tuesday, hitting $351.77. The company had a trading volume of 273,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,584,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.93 and a 200-day moving average of $345.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,263 shares of company stock worth $368,360,991. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

