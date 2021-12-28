Mettalex (MTLX) One Day Volume Hits $376,564.00

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $376,564.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.93 or 0.07911177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,014.54 or 1.00094615 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

