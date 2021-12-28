MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of MGEE stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $79.73. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,726. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62. MGE Energy has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

