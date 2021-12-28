MIB Coin (MIB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $279.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $518,303.16 and approximately $279.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00113788 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 440,211,766 coins and its circulating supply is 162,909,838 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

