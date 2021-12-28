MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 130,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,774,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $897.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of MicroVision stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.