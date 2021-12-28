Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.51. 6,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 265,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 42.27 and a quick ratio of 42.04. The company has a market cap of C$441.35 million and a P/E ratio of -22.66.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

